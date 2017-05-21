Twin Peaks Premiere: What the Heck Just Happened?

Twin Peaks has finally returned after 25ish years, and it's kinda like it never left.

Tonight's two-hour premiere felt pretty much exactly like two hours of Twin Peaks should: like a dream mixed with a nightmare where nothing makes sense, all in its own absurd little world.

This time, however, the world's been expanded a little bit. But we'll get to that in a second. First, let's talk about all the old characters we caught up with tonight.

Lucy (Kimmy Robertson) and Andy (Harry Goaz) are married, and their jobs haven't changed. Lucy's still the police station secretary, confusing men who come in asking for Sheriff Truman by asking them which Sheriff Truman they're looking for (one is sick and one is fishing). Their son, Wally, is now 24.