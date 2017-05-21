Cher Turns Back Time and Steals the Show at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Big hair, pasties and glitter...oh my!

If we could turn back to time re-live Cher performing her award-winning, smash hits "Believe" and "Turn Back Time" (even wearing her old costume!) at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards—we would. This performance also marks the iconic singer's first awards show performance in 15 years and, of course, she busted out a racy pastie for the appearance.

The "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" singer was introduced by super fan Gwen Stefani, who called out the 71-year-old singer's trail-blazing career, style and voice.

Gwen also made sure to thank the inspiring superstar for, "teaching us how to be true to ourselves."

Along with show-stopping performance, Cher also brought the audience to a tizzy when she received the coveted Icon Award. The three-time Billboard Music Award winner, who has been one of the most defining voices in music for over six decades, made sure to thank her mother first, a woman who told her daughter from the time that she was a little girl that she was special.