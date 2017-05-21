Billboard Music Awards 2017 Just Validated Your Favorite Lazy Hairstyles

The celebs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards just did you a major solid.

While fancy updos, romantic curls and intricate braids are the norm at award shows, Sunday night's red carpet proved you can keep it simple and still look like a star. In fact, there were a crop of celebs who wore basic styles that you'd normally do on the way to the gym. Sure, said celebs probably had pro hairstylists behind them, but you can easily re-create these looks whether you have little to no time in the morning, your hair is just being difficult or—let's be honest—you're just too darn lazy to try.