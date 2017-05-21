Here's What Chrissy Teigen Was Doing During John Legend's 2017 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Where in the world is Chrissy Teigen?!

That's what many pop culture fans were asking themselves Sunday night as the 2017 Billboard Music Awards aired live coast to coast on ABC.

With John Legend performing and several famous friends in attendance, some viewers were totally expecting to see the supermodel inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Ultimately, Chrissy decided to cheer on her man from the comfort of a family member's home in Las Vegas.

"My sister and niece live in Vegas. I'm hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress. but watching #bbmas," she revealed on Twitter. As for her favorite artists in the first hour of the show, Chrissy had to give it up for Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran.