Nicole Scherzinger Clears Up Wicked Rumors at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Makes History at 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Lets ''Love of His Life'' Nicki Minaj Steal the Show
Will she be back or won't she?
While on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with Nicole Scherzinger to dispel and confirm (sort of) some rumors that have been swirling around the Internet.
When Sibley asked Nicole if she was going to be coming back to the UK version of the X Factor, the former Pussycat Doll admitted, "I can't confirm it, but I think so."
Nicole first appeared as a judge on the X Factor in 2012 and has a loyal fan following.
Sibley also made sure to cut to the chase with the singer, asking if the singer/actress was going to be starring in the film adaptation of the hit musical, Wicked.
Nicole said, "No, but I'm stoked if somebody wants to holler at a sister."
The film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which rocked the Great White Way back in 2003, is slated to be released in cinemas on Dec. 20, 2019.
While the 38-year-old may or may not be defying gravity in Wicked, fans can check out her acting chops in the television adaptation of Dirty Dancing, which will air on May 24 on ABC.