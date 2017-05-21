Hold Up, Drake Just Performed Inside the Bellagio's Massive Fountain Display at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Shut. It. Down.

Drakemad a major splash at tonight's 2017 Billboard Music Awards, taking the festivities outside the T-Mobile Arena and smack dab into the middle of the world-famous Las Vegas strip. Instead of opting for flashy pyrotechnics or a squad of scantily-clad backup dancers, the "Fake Love" rapper literally performed while surrounded by the iconic Fountains of Bellagio at the Bellagio Hotel.

Let's be honest, there's award show performances and then there's this award show performance.

Clad in all white, Drizzy was positioned on a circular stage on the water as he rapped along to his hit song, "Gyalchester." Blasts of fire and an all-out light show provided an extra edge that took the recording artist's shining moment to a whole 'nother level.