Notorious B.I.G's Son Makes Rare Public Appearance at Rapper's 2017 Billboard Music Awards Tribute

Christopher Jordan Wallace, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Notorious B.I.G would have been 45 years old...today.

To celebrate his friend's 45th birthday and his life, Sean "Diddy" Combs paid a touching tribute to his slain pal, who was murdered in 1997. During the tribute, the music man brought out Biggie's son, Christopher Jordan Wallace, out on stage in a rare public appearance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

"Right now, I would like to bring a very special guest to the stage. He's a new groundbreaking actor. Brand-new recording artist. That's going to change the game. Please welcome biggie's son, C.J. Wallace."

The 20-year-old, who was born just months before his father was gunned down, briefly spoke about his iconic father.

Notorius B.I.G., Biggie Smalls

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I know my father is looking down on all of us tonight," said C.J. "And all of this love and support, my sister and I carry on his name with tremendous pride, and live my life by his words."

Diddy also spoke about his new documentary called Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story, which premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. The film, directed by Daniel Kaufman, shows a behind-the-scenes look at the history of Bad Boy Entertainment, as well as Biggie's muder.

