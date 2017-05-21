Céline Dion Pays Tribute to Titanic in Emotional Billboard Music Awards Performance

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Makes History at 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Lets ''Love of His Life'' Nicki Minaj Steal the Show

Dan Reynolds, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Pays Tribute to Chris Cornell at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks Premiere: What the Heck Just Happened?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is anybody else's heart fluttering right about now?

While several artists took to the stage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards to perform their newest singles, Céline Dion decided to travel back in time with a song that changed her life forever.

Oh yes, Céline decided to perform "My Heart Will Go On" live inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Wearing a stunning white gown that featured angel-like wings, the 49-year-old belted out each and every note as scenes from the romantic movie played in the background. 

"Wow, wow, wow," Ludacris shared after the singer received a standing ovation. "It's going to be hard to top that moment. That was a moment right now."

Photos

Billboard Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Celine Dion, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Oscar and Grammy winner's performance comes as the Billboard Music Awards honored Titanic for its big anniversary.

"This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career," Céline previously shared in a statement. "It's a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards' international stage, in celebration of the film's 20 anniversary."

She added, "I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come."

Celine is no stranger to Las Vegas. In fact, the singer has a residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the strip.

The best-selling female artist in history is scheduled to perform again this Tuesday night.  

TAGS/ Top Stories , Céline Dion , 2017 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Titanic
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again