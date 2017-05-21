Drake Professes His Love for Vanessa Hudgens and Squashes Beef With Ludacris, Nicki Minaj at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Makes History at 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Lets ''Love of His Life'' Nicki Minaj Steal the Show
Drake is coming clean.
The "Fake Love" rapper offered the acceptance speech to top all acceptance speeches upon winning the Top 200 Billboard Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, reminding music lovers everywhere why Drake can't help but wear his heart on his sleeve.
Upon gracing the T-Mobile Arena stage in Las Vegas Sunday evening, Drizzy spoke to the importance of living in the moment. (And boy did he deliver!) "It's crazy that we're all here on Earth for a limited amount of time and we gotta show love while we're here," the Canadian native shared.
He continued, "So tonight, I want to say, Vanessa Hudgens you look incredible tonight."
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Cue none other than Nicki Minaj turning toward the camera and screaming, "What about me?!" Don't worry, girl. Drake is working his way up to you.
Drake then proceeded to make amends with Ludacris, who he's publicly beefed with over the years.: "I want to say, Ludacris, I know we haven't always seen eye to eye, but I've always been a big fan of yours. I got a lot of love for you. I want to let you know that face to face while I'm still here."
And for the cherry on top, Drake added, "I want to say Nicki Minaj, I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never, ever see it any other way."
Lil Wayne was the next artist to hear Drake's praises, as he told the "A Milli" rapper, "If it wasn't for the risk you took, none of us would be here tonight."
Is this what world peace feels like? You tell us.