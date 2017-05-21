Miley Cyrus Gives Emotional ''Malibu'' Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

She's bringing Malibu to Las Vegas...

Miley Cyrus turned in her leotards and blow-up hot dogs for a new, softer sound at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Introduced by her sister Noah Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus, the songstress, whose long locks were hidden beneath her hat, made her highly anticipated appearance to perform her new single "Malibu" for fans around the globe. The singer treated fans to an emotional performance that left the audience feeling her new style.

Wearing a cowboy hat, white off-the-shoulder and white cut offs, Miley returned to her country roots with her new single, "Malibu." Instead of twerking back-up dancers and a wild ensemble, the singer opted for a paired-down performance for her paired-down tune.