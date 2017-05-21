The Illusion Dress Is Alive and Well at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The naked dress isn't going anywhere soon.
Let's take it back to 2012, when Beyoncé hit the Met Gala red carpet in a black Givenchy gown that magically progressed into a purple, ombre train. Queen Bey had to wear specific undergarments to don the see-through dress—and, of course, she would be far from the last celeb to do so.
That couture gown was one of the first pieces to ignite the illusion trend, or the naked dress. While it used to be risqué to show your undergarments—like in the ‘80s when Bob Mackie designed those iconic fringe, butt-barring dresses for Cher—it's now officially the norm.
Fast-forward to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where a crop of celebs let us know they were definitely wearing panties.
To honor Cher, who was the recipient of this year's Icon Award, Rita Ora displayed her backside in all its glory, wearing a super-sheer, fishnet-like skirt and black thong. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress balanced the super-sexy bottom with a Victorian-esque, full-sleeved top, bejeweled with crystals.
While the back of Hailee Steinfeld's David Koma dress was fully covered, the front of the "Starving" singer's midi-length frock featured a metallic animal print of cut-outs. Underneath the silver material, the Pitch Perfect 3 star wore black undergarments, including a high-waist underwear.
While Olivia Munn was a little more subtly sexy in her Redemption black and floral transparent dress from the brand's spring 2017 collection, you could also see her boyfriend-cut underwear as she walked down the red carpet.
It looks like this trend isn't going anywhere soon. Are you still into or over this look? Tell us in the comments below!