The Illusion Dress Is Alive and Well at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The naked dress isn't going anywhere soon.

Let's take it back to 2012, when Beyoncé hit the Met Gala red carpet in a black Givenchy gown that magically progressed into a purple, ombre train. Queen Bey had to wear specific undergarments to don the see-through dress—and, of course, she would be far from the last celeb to do so.

That couture gown was one of the first pieces to ignite the illusion trend, or the naked dress. While it used to be risqué to show your undergarments—like in the ‘80s when Bob Mackie designed those iconic fringe, butt-barring dresses for Cher—it's now officially the norm.