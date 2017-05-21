Rita Ora Turns Heads While Channeling Cher in a Black Thong at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Nothing to see here, ladies and gentlemen!

As Rita Ora walked the red carpet Sunday night at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, fans couldn't help but comment on the singer's outfit. And by outfit, we definitely mean her backside.

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, the singer revealed that Cher was her inspiration behind the look.

"She's 71, you guys. That's amazing," she told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "So that is probably why I have this situation going on. She has the black thong on. I need to be inspired so I was just rocking it and moving it. Why not?"