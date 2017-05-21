Camila Cabello Makes Her Debut as a Solo Artist During 2017 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Camila Cabello is ready to rock the stage all on her own.
Just days after releasing her new song "Crying in the Club," the former Fifth Harmony member took to the stage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards to perform the track live for the very first time.
After wearing a red beaded gown and robe by Jonathan Simkhai on the red carpet, the 20-year-old changed into a gold dress while inside the T-Mobile Arena.
"Crying in the Club" is featured on the singer's debut solo album titled The Hurting The Healing The Loving that is described as a very personal project.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
In a recent Instagram post, Camila said the track is the story of "my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost to a time when I found myself again."
"The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I have questions' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. I was completely broken during that time, I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud," she shared with her followers on Instagram. "I couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant I had to feel everything, and I wasn't ready to do that yet. So when I graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, I was making music about everything BUT what I was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason I could not get myself to say it......."
If today's Billboard Music Awards performance wasn't exciting enough, Camila dropped a follow up song titled "I Have Question" earlier in the day.
Camila will perform an encore after the show as part of an exclusive for Xfinity On Demand.