Camila Cabello Makes Her Debut as a Solo Artist During 2017 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Camila Cabello is ready to rock the stage all on her own.

Just days after releasing her new song "Crying in the Club," the former Fifth Harmony member took to the stage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards to perform the track live for the very first time.

After wearing a red beaded gown and robe by Jonathan Simkhai on the red carpet, the 20-year-old changed into a gold dress while inside the T-Mobile Arena.

"Crying in the Club" is featured on the singer's debut solo album titled The Hurting The Healing The Loving that is described as a very personal project.