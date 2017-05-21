Nicki Minaj Kicks Off the 2017 Billboard Music Awards With 9 Minutes of Star-Studded Hits

This is how you start the show with a bang bang!

As the 2017 Billboard Music Awards kicked off Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nicki Minaj decided to start the party early with a nine-minute performance that got the entire T-Mobile Arena on its feet.

Featuring appearances by Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne, the set list featured all of your favorite hits from the rapper and then some. Dance moves and fire affects also helped create a party mood.

As for Nicki's outfit, the Internet quickly started comparing the bondage-inspired look to that of Catwoman.  

It may just be a really big night for Nicki who is nominated in the fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement category (presented by Xfinity).

A four-time winner and 23-time nominee, the "Super Bass" rapper is going up against Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd.

In addition, Nicki made history this past March when she beat Aretha Franklin's previous record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits by a woman. The 34-year-old earned 76 hits while the Queen of Soul's record held strong for nearly 40 years with an impressive 73 chart-toppers.

The cherry on top to all this success may just be the fact that Nicki also recently scored a major modeling contract. Pound the alarm because Nicki is on fire.

