Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Vanessa Hudgens, John Legend & More!

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards is another opportunity for celebs to think outside the fashion box.

Like the Grammys, red carpets graced by musical artist after musical artist tend to see the whole style spectrum—from the chic and comfortable to the custom couture and crazy. Will we see Nicki Minaj in a blue, bejeweled catsuit like in 2011? Or someone, or many, with no pants? Most likely. This is an event where you can expect the unexpected when it comes to fashion.

Keep scrolling to see the celebs who can do risky (and risqué) in all the right ways.

Case in point: Vanessa Hudgens. The award show co-host was a fashion plate wrapped in a literal bow for us to awe over on the red carpet. While we're expecting several outfit changes from the High School Musical alum, she started the night off in a pale-pink, over-the-shoulder Marchesa gown with an asymmetrical cut-out. She paired the ultra-feminine gown with a short, wavy bob for a look she called "chic and sexy."

Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario also impressed, modernizing an old Hollywood glam look in a gold-and-black Vivienne Westwood dress. Unlike Vanessa, the actress opted for a one-shoulder strap paired with another exaggerated off-the-shoulder sleeve. Very on-trend! Was she comfortable? "I'm duct-tapped into it," Alex told E! News' Jason Kennedy. What we do to look good. 

The men also turned up in their most dapper. Leading the pack? John Legend, course, in a navy, checked suit and black Gucci loafers. 

Keep scrolling for more Best Dressed stars!

Vanessa Hudgens

The award show co-host set the bar for all her wardrobe changes to come, in a pale-pink, off-the-shoulder Marches dress. 

Hailee Steinfeld

If this is what futuristic animal print looks like, we're excited for the next generation of fashion!

Ty Dolla Sign

The crisp-white jacket is perfectly tailored to his body, making the rest of the casual ensemble just as comfortable as it is cool. 

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress brought the fireworks, literally. 

G-Eazy

The rapper looks as sexy as his lyrics. 

Alexandra Daddario

The Baywatch lifeguard resuscitated red-carpet glam back to life with this beautiful Vivienne Westwood number. The high slit and off-the-shoulder detail gave it major sex appeal. 

John Legend

No one does men's red-carpet fashion like the "All of Me" singer. The checked, double-breasted suit is already a winner, but the Gucci shoes add that extra dapper touch. 

Rebecca Black

The "Friday" singer modernizes this '50s, nautical-inspired throwback by shortening the hemline and opting for a strapless silhouette with sexy neckline.

Sam Hunt

The bad-boy country crooner went classic in a traditional suit. A little too formal for a casual affair like the Billboard Music Awards? We think not. 

Laura Marano

We can't take our eyes off the Disney actress' sequins and tulle skirt. Not to mention, the shoes with the gold details just made our must-have list. 

Erin Lim

E! News' The Rundown host looks all kinds of sultry with a corseted lace top and white, wide-legged trousers. 

Which look was your favorite?

 

