Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Vanessa Hudgens, John Legend & More!

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards is another opportunity for celebs to think outside the fashion box.

Like the Grammys, red carpets graced by musical artist after musical artist tend to see the whole style spectrum—from the chic and comfortable to the custom couture and crazy. Will we see Nicki Minaj in a blue, bejeweled catsuit like in 2011? Or someone, or many, with no pants? Most likely. This is an event where you can expect the unexpected when it comes to fashion.

Keep scrolling to see the celebs who can do risky (and risqué) in all the right ways.