Alexandra Daddario Responds to Rumors She's Dating Baywatch Co-Star Zac Efron at Billboard Music Awards

Alexandra Daddario is playing coy.

As the brunette beauty prepares for the premiere of Baywatch on May 25, it's no secret fans are wondering what's really going on between Alexandra and co-star Zac Efron. The pair posed for an undeniably flirty photo at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but as she revealed to E! News' Jason Kennedy, it's (probably) strictly business.

"I don't know that I started it," she dished, referring to the rumors.

"We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends," Alexandra clarified.

Sorry, everyone!