Billboard Music Awards 2017: See Music's Biggest Stars Hit the Red Carpet in Style

Start your engines! It's all systems go for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

We know the nominees (Drakeand The Chainsmokers are in the lead), we've jotted down our must-see performances (Hellooo Céline Dion and Cher!) and now it's finally time to check out the BBMA's jam-packed red carpet.

Music's brightest stars across all genres have gathered tonight in Las Vegas, and we can expect celebs like Miley Cyrusand Nicki Minaj to really get the party started inside T-Mobile Arena. Co-hosted by Ludacrisand Vanessa Hudgens, the live awards show honors recording artists who dominated the chart across the past year.

Scroll down to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards: