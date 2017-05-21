Billboard Music Awards 2017: See Music's Biggest Stars Hit the Red Carpet in Style

Start your engines! It's all systems go for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
We know the nominees (Drakeand The Chainsmokers are in the lead), we've jotted down our must-see performances (Hellooo Céline Dion and Cher!) and now it's finally time to check out the BBMA's jam-packed red carpet.
Music's brightest stars across all genres have gathered tonight in Las Vegas, and we can expect celebs like Miley Cyrusand Nicki Minaj to really get the party started inside T-Mobile Arena. Co-hosted by Ludacrisand Vanessa Hudgens, the live awards show honors recording artists who dominated the chart across the past year.
Scroll down to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards:
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The co-host of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and his wife kept in hot in all-black ensembles on the red carpet.
Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock
The "Starving" singer turned up the heat with her glittering red carpet ensemble at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The actor was sleek and sexy on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards pink carpet.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The musical personality selected a plunging frock.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The EDM superstar was all about pairing white with his grey suit.
Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock
The co-host of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards donned a blush design on the pink red carpet.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The violinist went for a light and flowy look at the Billboard Music Awards.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The singer showed off her long locks and a funky velvet ensemble.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The rapper looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
Going with the night's see-through trend, the former Glee star rocked black.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The British singer went for a futuristic looked that showed off her best a$$ets.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The former Attack of the Show host went for a see-through number.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The rapper arrived in a black suit to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The Shark Tank star played it cool with his suit-without-a-tie look.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The Bachelorette star was all smiles on the pink carpet.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The Fault in Our Stars actor opted for a casual bomber jacket for the BBMAs.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The Brit opted for a colorful gown for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The music man was major key at Billboard's big night.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The Empire actor went for a layered look for his appearance at the BBMAs.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The singer opted for an avant-garde look for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The crooner opted for a navy blue, double breasted suit for the fun-filled awards show.
Article continues below
Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock
The Baywatch star opted for a Vivienne Westwood frock for the Las Vegas awards ceremony.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The country star suited up at the awards show.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The former Fifth Harmony singer was a lady in red on the Billboard Music Awards' pink red carpet.
Article continues below
Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock
The Tis was out in full force to support her High School Musical pal, Vanessa Hudgens, who is hosting the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
Florida Georgia Line kept it cool despite the heat.
John Shearer\/Getty Images
The country star arrived in black at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The rocker suited up for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The King of Pop's son stood tall in a black bomber jacket, white pants and combat boots.
Steve Granitz\/WireImage
The songstress opted for a bralette and pants for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Article continues below
John Shearer\/Getty Images via ABC
MGK turned up the cool in his blue suit at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
John Shearer\/Getty Images via ABC
The "Issues" singer showed off her sultry style at the hot awards show.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The Internet sensation is showing she's all grown up at the BBMAs on Sunday.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The platinum singer opted for black at the BBMAs.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The celeb was a babe in blue at the music award show.
Steve Granitz\/WireImage
The TV personality suited up for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas
Article continues below
John Shearer\/Getty Images
The E! News co-host arrived in style at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
John Shearer\/Getty Images
The E! News correspondent was winning in silver when she arrived at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
Opting for white pants and bustier top, the E! News star was all smiles at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell\/Invision\/AP
The Disney star opted for sequins for the 2017 Billboard Awards.
Who's your pick for best dressed? Sound off in the comments!