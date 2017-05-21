Noah Cyrus Says Miley Cyrus Hasn't Changed One Bit Ahead of Billboard Music Awards Appearance

If you ask Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus hasn't changed one bit.
As the red carpet opened up at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, several Cyrus family members appeared ready to enjoy a star-studded night.
Before serving as one of the presenters, Noah stopped by Live From the Red Carpet where she couldn't help but gush over her sister's new song "Malibu." When asked if this is a new Miley, however, Noah couldn't help but disagree.
"I see new music, but I don't really see a Miley change. Miley is always going to be Miley to me and I don't see a new Miley [or] an old Miley," Noah explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy. "Some people do and I get really confused when people say that. I don't know. I just see her as my sister and the person I've loved since I was a baby."
She continued, "She's my sister and she doesn't change to me. Whatever makes her happy is what I want."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
During tonight's show, Miley is expected to perform her newest track "Malibu" for the first time on television.
Noah, herself, is having her voice heard on radios across the country. Thanks to her debut album NC-17, the 17-year-old is making a name for herself in the music industry. And while she may have a famous family behind her, Noah doesn't feel pressure because of her name.
"I don't feel pressure at all. I'm kind of a go with the flow," she explained. "My family has never put pressure on me. They've always been supportive no matter what. I don't really feel any pressure, which is nice. It's nice to be in the family I'm in with all their support."
And no matter what happens, Noah knows she has the Cyrus clan on her side especially sister Miley.
"My sister taught me not to read comments and stuff and I turned my comments off on Instagram for a little while and they're back on," she shared. In other words, this family can't stop and won't stop!