Sasheer Zamata Quietly Becomes 3rd Star to Leave SNL After This Season

Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer had announced before Saturday's SNL season 42 finale that they were departing the series.

A third star, Sasheer Zamata, also quietly made her own exit.

Multiple sources, including Deadline, Variety and Vanity Fair, reported Sunday morning that she too had left SNL, after four seasons. NBC, producers and Zamata have not commented. But she and cast member Cecily Strong both alluded to it.

Zamata dropped a hint about her exit in the final moments of the show, visibly tearing up as host Dwayne Johnson said goodbye, surrounded by the cast, musical guest Katy Perry and guest star Scarlett Johansson. Zamata also posted on her Instagram page Sunday a photo of The Rock and co-star Colin Jost hoisting her up in the air onstage when the cameras stopped rolling.

"Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL," she wrote.