Bill Pullman Recites Independence Day Speech at College Graduation

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sea Lion

Sea Lion Drags Girl into Water in Canada in Terrifying Video

Bryce Powers, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Contestant Bryce Powers Is Already in the Internet Dog House for Transphobic Comment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry Drove 100 Miles So Megan Markle Could Attend Pippa Middleton's Wedding Reception

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Now that's what we call a college graduation speech.

Bill Pullman gave the keynote address at the 2017 commencement ceremony of Warren Wilson College in Asheville, North Carolina Saturday. And when you invite Bill Pullman to be your speaker, you know exactly what you're going to get: The actor recited part of his character's famous speech from Independence Day.

"You will not go quietly into the night," the 63-year-old now-bearded star told the 140 students, as seen in a video posted by local news station WLOS-TV. "Because today is your graduation day!"

Photos

Graduation Gallery

Bill Pullman, Independence Day

20th Century Fox

The actor played President Whitmore in the cult 1996 alien action film and reprised his role in a 2016 sequel. In his speech, Pullman said he had been waiting a couple of decades to get the chance to recite his Independence Day line at a graduation ceremony.

Pullman stayed after the commencement ceremony to take photos with students and their families.

BILL PULLMAN THO

A post shared by Emma Lights (@thewolfqueen) on

Got to meet Bill Pullman today. #selfie #photo #billpullman #outdoors #scenery

A post shared by ??A feline creature?? (@vixitty) on

Pullman's son Lewis and Jack both graduated from Warren Wilson College, in 2012 and 2015. The actor himself attended the State University of New York at Delhi and the State University of New York at Oneonta and later obtained his MFA degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

 

TAGS/ Top Stories , Movies
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again