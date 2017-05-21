The Bachelorette Contestant Bryce Powers Is Already in the Internet Dog House for Transphobic Comment

The Bachelorette, season 13, Bryce

ABC

A contestant on the upcoming 13th season of The Bachelorette has been slammed online over a negative comment he made about transgender people in his official bio.

The ABC show's website features Q&As with the 31 men who will be competing to win the heart of star Rachel Lindsay. One of them, Florida firefighter Bryce Powers, was asked, "What's your biggest date fear?"

"The chick is actually a dude," the 30-year-old was quoted as saying.

Many people on Twitter were not having it.

"Bryce from the Bachelorette's biggest fear is trans women who are attempting to conceal their birth sex. I see why yer single, douche bag, RuPaul's Drag Race season four winner Sharon Needles tweeted.

ABC later removed the question and answer from Powers' bio.

"This comment does not reflect the views of ABC, Warner Horizon or bachelorette Rachel Lindsay," a studio rep told E! News in a statement. "We have removed it from ABC.com."

Powers has not commented.

 The Bachelorette season 13 premieres Monday. It appears the show will likely end in a proposal, as Lindsay confirmed last week during a conference call that she is engaged.

"I am getting my happy ending!" she said.

