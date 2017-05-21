Dwayne Johnson Announces 2020 Presidential Run With Tom Hanks on SNL

Best idea ever?

Dwayne Johnson hosted SNL for the fifth time Saturday and announced a presidential run with none other than Tom Hanks. Were they kidding? Maybe. Maybe not.

During his monologue, he was joined onstage by Alec Baldwin, who has been parodying President Donald Trump this season, The actor, who has hosted SNL many times himself, welcomed The Rock into the five-timers club.

"A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States," Johnson said. "And I gotta tell you, it's very flattering but tonight, I wanna put this for rest and just say once and for all—I'm in."

"Starting tonight, I am running for the President of the United States," he said. "Yeah."

In a recent GQ interview and appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor did not rule out the idea of a presidential run.