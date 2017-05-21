Dwayne Johnson Announces 2020 Presidential Run With Tom Hanks on SNL

Dwayne Johnson hosted SNL for the fifth time Saturday and announced a presidential run with none other than Tom Hanks. Were they kidding? Maybe. Maybe not.
During his monologue, he was joined onstage by Alec Baldwin, who has been parodying President Donald Trump this season, The actor, who has hosted SNL many times himself, welcomed The Rock into the five-timers club.
"A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States," Johnson said. "And I gotta tell you, it's very flattering but tonight, I wanna put this for rest and just say once and for all—I'm in."
"Starting tonight, I am running for the President of the United States," he said. "Yeah."
In a recent GQ interview and appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor did not rule out the idea of a presidential run.
"And I've gotta tell you, I've already chosen my running mate," Johnson said on SNL. "He's also in the five-timers club. And like me, he is very well-liked. He's charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive."
"Dwayne, I would be honored to-" Baldwin began, before the actor cut him off and said, "Mr. Tom Hanks, ladies and gentlemen!"
The Oscar winner then appeared onstage.
"Dwayne, I could not possibly turn this down! I'll do it! I'm in! Let's go!" he said, as he and Johnson held and raised hands.
"I will be in the cabinet because all three of us are equally beloved, not a single black mark on any of our public personas," Baldwin joked.
Johnson said that in the past, he "never would have considered running for president" because he did not think he was qualified.
"But now, I'm actually worried that I'm too qualified," he said.
"The truth is, America needs us," Hanks said. "No one can seem to agree on anything anymore except for two things."
Hanks then summed up how most of America feels about him.
"I mean, I have been in two movies where a plane crashes and people are still excited to see me on their flight," Hanks said.
The actor told Johnson they would get "100 percent of the vote," and that he would get the senior vote because he "fought in World War II in like 10 different movies."
"And I, of course would get the minority vote because everyone just assumes that I'm, well, whatever they are," said Johnson, whose father is of Black Nova Scotian descent and mother is of Samoan heritage.
Hanks said the two would be able to handle any crisis, even war, then gave a pretend inspirational speech.
"When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise," Johnson said, echoing comments he made on The Tonight Show. "Americans deserve strong, capable leaders, leaders who care about this country and care about its people."
"Uh, Dwayne, that kind sounds like you and me," Hanks said. "I guess we gotta do it!"
