Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Reunites With Sammi Sweetheart at Her Bridal Shower

It's a Shore thing!
Former Jersey Shore co-stars Deena Cortese and Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola reunited earlier today. But instead of partying the day away by the beach, the two were celebrated Cortese's upcoming nuptials to longtime boyfriend Christopher Buckner at her bridal shower.
Cortese, who came to the Shore on season three, posted a plethora of pics from the shower, and made sure to capture the moment with her dear friend.
"I'm so happy my sweetheart was able to come and celebrate with me today," Deena wrote on her Instagram. "You have no idea how much it means to me Samantha. I love you mama @sammisweetheart #bridalshower #justacoupleofbucks."
Of course, the bride wore white and made sure she felt like queen for a day with her purple "Bride to Be" sash. Giancola made sure the spotlight was on her pal when she donned a casual teal dress with jean jacket.
Previously the friends reunited for Giancola's 30th birthday bash in March and had a wild night in NYC.
After Cortese joined the cast of Jersey Shore, she quickly became besties with several of the cast mates. But it looks like out of the cast, only Sammi attended the bridal bash.
In November 2016, the Italian also took to Instagram to share her engagement news after her main man proposed during a vacation to Mexico.
"I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher Buckner... but last night while we were walking on the Beach in Mexico he made it official!!" she wrote on Instagram. "We're engaged!!!!! @cbuckner."
The bride-to-be also made sure to show off her bling on social media, posting several images of the ring.
"I felt like the other pictures didn't show how beautiful the ring was. The pic on the left was me a little after he proposed after I was finished happy sobbing lol," she shared with her followers. "Christopher did such an amazing job picking me out the perfect ring."
The two have come a long way since they appeared on Couple's Therapy back in 2014.