Ruby Rose Admits ''Being Mean Doesn't Suit Me'' After Slamming Katy Perry's New Music

Ruby Rose is singing a different tune.

Days after the Aussie actress lashed out at Katy Perry and her new music, Ruby Rose resurfaced on Twitter to seemingly backtrack on the whole ordeal. In a slew of messages shared Saturday, Ruby Rose shed light on her mission to "stick up for the underdogs" while admitting it's not her usual M.O. to speak out against others.

"Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty," the Orange Is the New Black star wrote. "Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I... get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not [my] place."