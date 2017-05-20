Pamela Anderson Trades Signature Bombshell Style for Slicked-Back Look at 2017 Cannes

Pamela Anderson looked almost unrecognizable when she hit the 2017 Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of the French drama 120 Beats Per Minute on Saturday in France.

Sporting slicked-back hair and a Vivienne Westwood frock, the former Baywatch babe's new look has erupted on the Internet, causing many to call out her drastically different appearance.

Known for her famous voluminous blonde locks and her bombshell style (like she's pictured above at an event in 2015), the 49-year-old opted for some dramatic changes for her film festival attire, including the structured and ruched navy blue gown, which highlighted her trim waist and a pair of over-sized diamond-encrusted statement earrings. Of course her slicked-back hairstyle certainly caught some people's attention.