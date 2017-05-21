Best Viral Moments From Pippa Middleton's Wedding

The Internet made Pippa Middleton a star when she made her entrance as Kate Middleton's maid of honor at the 2011 royal wedding.

On Saturday, the viral sensation blew up social media when she herself walked down the aisle as a bride. Pippa married James Matthews at St. Mark's Church, located on a private estate in Englefield, Berkshire, in England in front of family and friends.

Check out some of the best viral moments from the big day, which occurred in chronological order:

The Duchess Has Arrived: Kate was not part of her sister's bridal party but that did not stop her from making a big entrance, or at least a big entrance as far as the Internet was concerned, when she was spotted arriving to the ceremony with husband Prince Williamin a car and offering a glimpse of her outfit. A hat! Of course, she wore a hat.