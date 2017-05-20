Meghan Markle Makes Her Big Arrival to Pippa Middleton's Wedding Reception Alongside Prince Harry

Prior to the big event, a source told E! News that Prince Harry and Markle were focused on remaining as undercover as possible for a couple as buzzed-about as them.

"Right now Harry and Meghan are leaning towards not wanting to attract extra attention, especially on a day that's not about them," the insider shared. "It takes the pressure off."

As for the night ahead, upwards of 300 guests will gather at Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton's residence to raise a glass of bubbly to the happy couple. The reception will be held in a stunning glass enclosing that was built across three days on their 18-acre property.

"It's going to be magical," a local told E! News. "There will be floral arrangements from top to bottom, it's going to be magnificent."