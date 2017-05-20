Meghan Markle Makes Her Big Arrival to Pippa Middleton's Wedding Reception Alongside Prince Harry

Here she is!
Only hours after Pippa Middleton and James Matthews officially became husband and wife, Prince Harry and Meghan Marklemade their much-awaited arrival at the newlyweds' reception Saturday evening at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, E! News can confirm.
Despite earlier reports that the Suits actress would attend the wedding ceremony, Prince Harry was spotted arriving to St. Mark's Church via a private entrance without Meghan. Paparazzi later photographed the redheaded royal and brother Prince William walking along the private estate's property, as well as Pippa and James' other wedding guests. Kate Middletonserved as an ever-doting big sis to Pippa, and page boy Prince George and flower gil Princess Charlotte looked just precious.
Meghan touched down in London last Wednesday ahead of the festivities, and E! News learned she was driven straight to Kensington Palace upon her arrival.
Prior to the big event, a source told E! News that Prince Harry and Markle were focused on remaining as undercover as possible for a couple as buzzed-about as them.
"Right now Harry and Meghan are leaning towards not wanting to attract extra attention, especially on a day that's not about them," the insider shared. "It takes the pressure off."
As for the night ahead, upwards of 300 guests will gather at Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton's residence to raise a glass of bubbly to the happy couple. The reception will be held in a stunning glass enclosing that was built across three days on their 18-acre property.
"It's going to be magical," a local told E! News. "There will be floral arrangements from top to bottom, it's going to be magnificent."
The brunette beauty made her first public appearance with Prince Harry earlier this month at a polo match, preceded by attending his best friend's nuptials in Jamaica.
Meghan stepping out for Pippa's wedding all but cements the seriousness of the duo's relatively new relationship, which many believe is headed to a wedding of their very own in the near future. In November, Kensington Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan's relationship.
"Harry is truly in love," a source told E! News in January. "They're very serious."
Only time will tell if Meghan catches the bouquet! Fingers crossed, of course.