2017 Billboard Music Awards: 5 Things to Know Before the Big Event

Roll down the windows and turn up the music. It's time for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Sin City's T-Mobile Arena is home to one of music's biggest evenings, as your favorite recording artists across all genres come together to—you guessed it—toast their chart-topping achievements!
With nearly 60 awards to present and more than a dozen live performances, viewers at home will understand when we say: Tonight, expect the unexpected! But before the evening officially commences, E! News is breaking down all the show-stopping red carpet looks with a star-studded presentation of Live From the Red Carpet.
Without further ado, check out five things to know about the 2017 BBMA's below:
Getty Images
1. Pop Divas Unite:
Talk about iconic! Both Cher and Céline Dion will wow the Billboard Music Awards with performances that will surely bring the house down. Two decades after Celine's "My Heart Will Go On" cemented the Titanic soundtrack's place in history, she'll sing the powerful ballad once again to mark the film's milestone anniversary. Likewise, Cher will perform her hit song "Believe" before receiving this year's Icon Award, an occasion that marks the 71-year-old's first award show performance in 15 years.
David Becker/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
2. Co-Hostsess With the Mostess:
Ludacris returns to the BBMA's for a fourth consecutive year, but this time around Vanessa Hudgens joins the festivities as the rapper's co-host in crime. E! News spoke to both Luda and Vanessa ahead of the show, and let's be honest, this dynamic duo definitely has some tricks up their sleeves.
"It's always good to have different dynamics just to keep the show exciting and keep people on their toes by having different women [hosts] as well, because you have that ying and that yang," Ludacris dished. "Every time it's going to be different so it's not like you're doing the same thing every time."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
3. Nicki's Time to Shine:
Nicki Minajwill kick the 2017 Billboard Music Awards off with a major bang, as fans can expect the hip-hop MC to open the show with a nine-minute medley of her greatest bops. Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne will join Nicki onstage, and if her previous performances are any indication, she's pulling out all the stops for her fans.
4. Party in the U.S.A.:
Fresh off her release of "Malibu," Miley Cyrus continues her buzzed-about return to the music world with her first televised performance of the summertime single. We've already seen a much more subdued version of the typically wild pop star, and her Billboard Music Awards appearance should follow suit.
Other previously announced performers include Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.
Larry Busacca/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV
5. Who Will Win?:
Unforgettable performances and hilarious sketches aside, this night undoubtedly belongs to the winners. The Chainsmokers and Drake lead the nomination pack with 22 categories each (breaking a record for most yearly nominations ever), followed by Twenty One Pillots with 17 nods and Rihanna with four.
So who has the honors of presenting such major career accolades? Well, celebs slated to pass out awards include Prince Michael Jackson, Noah Cyrus, Ansel Elgort, Josh Duhamel and so many more.