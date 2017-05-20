Best Hats from Pippa Middleton's Wedding Ranked

The best part of a royal wedding: hats.

We imagine that a parade of the world's best hats looked similar to guests walking into Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews. Innovative shapes, large accents, flowers, feathers—invites arrived at St. Mark's Church dressed in their wedding best for the most anticipated wedding of the season.

Although the hats were certainly the most eye-catching, these guests didn't hold back with their ensembles. Alexander McQueen, Catherine Walker, Emilia Wickstead and Gucci were a just a few of the designers featured in the pews. Each outfit walked the line between show-stopping fashion and wedding-appropriate. Anything too bold wouldn't read well at an elite wedding, yet anything too bland would be overlooked.