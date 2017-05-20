Alec Baldwin Teaches Daughter Carmen His Donald Trump Impression

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Like father, like daughter.

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Thomas posted on her Instagram page Saturday a video of the actor teaching their 3 and 1/2-year-old daughter Carmen his Donald Trump impression, the one he does in costume on SNL.

"Carmen, what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?" Hilaria asks.

"Saturday," Carmen replies.

"And we go like this with our hands," Alec says, raising both of his with his elbows bent.

"And we say, 'Saturday!' he continues, waving his hands frantically. "'Saturday! Saturday! Okay everybody, it's Saturday.'"

The actor then claps his hands, bursts out laughing and gives the little girl a big hug.