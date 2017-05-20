Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Wedding Exit Was Right Out of a Modern Fairytale

As the cherry on top of a picture perfect wedding ceremony, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews made their grand exit in a fashion befitting of a modern fairytale.

After officially becoming Mr. and Mrs. at St. Mark's Church, the duo departed from the Englefield House property in a vintage green Jaguar E-type convertible.

Excited onlookers cheered and applauded the pair as they smiled from ear to ear and waved on their way by with Matthews behind the wheel. While there was rain earlier in the day, the skies fortunately cleared just in time for the new husband and wife to drive off into the sun.

Following the ceremony, bride and groom are set to meet upwards of 300 guests at Pippa's family home in Bucklebury for their wedding reception.