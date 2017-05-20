Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Wedding Outfits Are Surprisingly Affordable

by Alanah Joseph

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were strikingly adorable on Pippa Middleton's wedding day.

Although the bride took the spotlight in her Giles Deacon wedding gown, her bridal party, including royal sister Kate Middleton and her children, were stunning in their blush ensembles. While royal mom appeared in Alexander McQueen, the 3-year-old page boy wore a white collared button down shirt, slacks, knee-high socks and white shoes from Pepa & Co.

His 2-year-old sister complemented his style with a cream dress, paired with a baby's breath flower crown and large blush bow. The young bridesmaid also appeared with a heart-shaped garland and basket, ready for her wedding day duties.

Photos

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Wedding Pics

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The British brand Pepa & Co. is known for its celebration clothing for children, which includes lines for page boys, flower girls and Christenings. It created custom outfits for Pippa's young bridal party, but their shoes and stockings are available online. Good news: the clothing line also sells a number of affordable everyday pieces.

Are you ready to give your kids the royal treatment? Keep scrolling! 

Pippa Middleton Wedding, Market

www.pepaandcompany.com

Pepa & Co.

Prince George's shoes: Boy's Beige Leather Celebration Shoes, $63

Pippa Middleton Wedding, Market

www.pepaandcompany.com

Pepa & Co.

Princess Charlotte's shoes: Girl's Mary-Jane Beige Leather Shoes, $63

Pippa Middleton Wedding, Market

www.pepaandcompany.com

Pepa & Co.

Princess Charlotte's stockings: Ceremony Pantyhose, $13

Pippa Middleton Wedding, Market

www.pepaandcompany.com

Pepa & Co.

Girls Dusty Pink Floral Print Cotton Summer Dress, $94

Pippa Middleton Wedding, Market

www.pepaandcompany.com

Pepa & Co.

Baby Classic Off-White Hand-Smocked Romper in Pink, $106

 

Pippa Middleton Wedding, Market

www.pepaandcompany.com

Baby Beige Cotton Knickerbocker Pants, $55

The Duchess of Cambridge has created a reputation for relatable styling, so it comes to no surprise that her sister's wedding would include clothing that we can actually purchase. 

Happy shopping! 

