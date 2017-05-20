Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Wedding Outfits Are Surprisingly Affordable

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were strikingly adorable on Pippa Middleton's wedding day.

Although the bride took the spotlight in her Giles Deacon wedding gown, her bridal party, including royal sister Kate Middleton and her children, were stunning in their blush ensembles. While royal mom appeared in Alexander McQueen, the 3-year-old page boy wore a white collared button down shirt, slacks, knee-high socks and white shoes from Pepa & Co.

His 2-year-old sister complemented his style with a cream dress, paired with a baby's breath flower crown and large blush bow. The young bridesmaid also appeared with a heart-shaped garland and basket, ready for her wedding day duties.