Kate Middleton Shushing the Kids at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Is a Total Mom Move

She may be a member of the royal family, but Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is still like just like every other mom.
To add to that growing list of reasons why, she helped make sure every part of Pippa Middleton's wedding on Saturday was perfect—and quiet—just like any parent would.
In a candid shot of the duchess outside of St. Mark's Church, the mother of two was captured making a quiet signal to the group of pint-sized page boys and bridesmaids just moments before entering the church for the ceremony.
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
Among the group were her own two children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2.
As one source described, Kate appeared very much "Mummy for the day" as she helped get the kids in position to enter the church.
Once the new husband and wife made their public debut back outside after the ceremony, Kate helped get the kids in place for the precious photo op.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images
"When the children were at the archway, Kate stepped in to keep them under control and crouched down to speak to George and Charlotte," a source told E! News.
Meanwhile the children weren't the only ones on Kate's mind. Right before her sister made her way down the aisle, the mother of two took a moment to adjust Pippa's veil, ensuring everything would look picture perfect.
Suffice to say, the duchess knows how to run the show. Show them how it's done, Kate!