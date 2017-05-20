Kate Middleton Shushing the Kids at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Is a Total Mom Move

She may be a member of the royal family, but Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is still like just like every other mom.

To add to that growing list of reasons why, she helped make sure every part of Pippa Middleton's wedding on Saturday was perfect—and quiet—just like any parent would.

In a candid shot of the duchess outside of St. Mark's Church, the mother of two was captured making a quiet signal to the group of pint-sized page boys and bridesmaids just moments before entering the church for the ceremony.