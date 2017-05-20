Meet Pippa Middleton's Bridal Party

Here come the bridesmaids!
Kate Middleton's little sister Pippa Middleton, the most famous bridesmaid herself, finally became a bride when she wed James Matthews at a church in England Saturday.
The Duchess of Cambridge was not a bridesmaid, as it would go against proper etiquette, but she did help her sister out on her big day, fluffing out her dress—returning the favor, as Pippa did the same at her wedding.
Wearing a blush Alexander McQueen dress, the Duchess of Cambridge also helped escorted the flower girls and page boys, which included her and husband Prince William's son Prince George, 3, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 2.
James' brother Spencer Matthews, a reality TV star, served as his best man.
Bridesmaids: The group was made up of Charlotte and fellow children Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French and Avia Horner, who is around the same age as Charlotte and is the daughter of Lady Emily Compton, former social editor of Tatler, and Edward Horner, a friend of the groom.
All wore custom-made cream dresses with puffed sleeves and dusty pink sashes and pink Mary Janes by Spanish retailer Pepa & Co, as well as white flower crowns.
Page Boys: George, Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire and William Ward.
All wore custom-made long-sleeve buttoned white shirt with gold silk breeches and white tights, also by Pepa & Co.
The children were on their best behavior during the wedding, with the help of Kate, who gave them a gentle "shhh" signal from Kate as they entered the church, HELLO! magazine reported. She was also seen crouching down to chat with George and Charlotte.
Kate had had four bridesmaids and two page boys at her and William's 2011 royal wedding.