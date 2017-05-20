Meet Pippa Middleton's Bridal Party

Here come the bridesmaids!

Kate Middleton's little sister Pippa Middleton, the most famous bridesmaid herself, finally became a bride when she wed James Matthews at a church in England Saturday.

The Duchess of Cambridge was not a bridesmaid, as it would go against proper etiquette, but she did help her sister out on her big day, fluffing out her dress—returning the favor, as Pippa did the same at her wedding.

Wearing a blush Alexander McQueen dress, the Duchess of Cambridge also helped escorted the flower girls and page boys, which included her and husband Prince William's son Prince George, 3, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 2.

Check out more details about Pippa's bridal party: