Pippa Middleton Brings Part of the Royal Wedding to Her Own Wedding

Pippa Middleton may have graduated from the world's most famous bridesmaid to a bride, but she still brought a piece of the royal wedding to her own big day.

Pippa wore something old and sentimental—the same pear-cut diamond drop floral motif Robinson Pelham earrings she wore to sister Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials, in which she served as her maid of honor.

The Duchess of Cambridge had also worn earrings by the designer when she married Prince William. Hers featured an acorn and an oak leaf, which are part of the Middleton family's coat of arms.

The jewelry pieces were gifts from the sisters' parents, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, and were commissioned for the royal wedding.