Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews

It's official—Pippa Middleton is a married lady.
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's younger sister said "I do" to fiancé James Matthews Saturday during an intimate ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, just miles away from where she and her royal sibling grew up.
"The church bells at St. Marks's Church began to peal. They are man and wife!" a source confirmed to E! News.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
After a roughly 45-minute ceremony, the bride and groom made their first public debut as husband and wife when they stepped outside of the church just as the rain stopped.
The duo were smiling from ear to ear and ultimately shared a smooch in front of the excited crowd.
As was previously announced, Pippa's nephew, 3-year-old Prince George, served as a page boy while her niece, 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, was among the bridesmaids. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince Williamand Prince Harry were also in attendance.
Ever the helpful sister, Kate helped get the youngest members of the bridal party back into the vintage fleet of cars while fellow guests made their way back to Englefield House for a post-wedding reception.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
The socialite and her hedge fund manager husband first started dating in 2012, but briefly broke up before rekindling their romance again in 2015. By the summer of 2016, the two were engaged.
"James has always been on the scene," a source previously shared with E! News. "He is super charismatic and charming, good looking and always held a torch for Pippa. They have always had insane chemistry, but Pippa was always in a relationship."
"Mike and Carole Middleton are very happy," a friend of the couple revealed to the Daily Mail. "They like James and they are sure he will make Pippa very happy."
A royal round of applause for the new Mr. and Mrs. Matthews!