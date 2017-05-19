Wonder Woman Sneak Peek: See 58 Photos From the Movie

Who needs Batman and Superman?

Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman (starring Gal Gadot in the titular role) hits theaters June 2. On Friday, the studio released over 50 pictures—giving fans a better idea of what they can expect.

"Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat," the film's official synopsis reads. "Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers...and her true destiny."

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the action adventure movie—based on DC Comics characters—also stars Elena Anaya, Danny Huston, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Chris Pine and Robin Wright.