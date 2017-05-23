Meet Your Next HGTV Obsession: Home Town's Erin and Ben Napier on Love and Home Renovating

To end up in Laurel, Mississippi is to come completely on purpose. It's a place you have to seek out. The town of roughly 18,000 people has a location that can only be described in relative terms: It's two hours north of New Orleans, it's four-and-a-half hours south of Memphis, it's completely smack dab in the middle of nowhere—at least in comparison to most of the places that E! News has traveled for interviews.

The town has one of those adorable Welcome to historic Laurel, Mississippi signs. The streets of downtown are paved with actual bricks. There are antique stores and Cajun restaurants and farmers markets and, most importantly, historic homes dotting every foliage-lined street. Prior to May, 2017, Laurel may have been known for, well, not a whole lot, but these days it's the architecture that's the main draw. Architecture and a brand new HGTV show that is about the be the next big thing.

Home Town is, for lack of a better descriptor, Fixer Upper for the nostalgic set. Swap Waco for Laurel, and swap Chip and Joanna Gaines for Erin and Ben Napier and the result is more home renovation programming gold. The show's season one finale airs tonight (though the upcoming season two can be seen on Tuesdays on HGTV), capping what has been a whirlwind few months for the adorable town and its two biggest stars.