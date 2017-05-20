You Gotta See What Happened at the Billboard Music Awards 20 Years Ago

Does Katy Perry's New Song "Swish Swish" Have Hidden Messages About Taylor Swift? Watch to Get the Scoop!
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will undoubtedly pull out all the stops.
Nicki Minaj will open the show with a nine-minute performance featuring Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne. Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris will co-host the ceremony live from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ABC will televise the event beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
The show has only gotten bigger since it began in 1990—and it certainly looked a lot different 20 years ago. On Dec 8, 1997, top winners included Elton John and a teenage LeAnn Rimes. Metallica gave a performance of "The Unforgiven II"—and it took them 17 years to do it again.
Before this Sunday's show, E! News is looking back at the 1997 ceremony:
Other performers this year include Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Cher, Miley Cyrus, Céline Dion, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran. Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the pack with 22 nods.