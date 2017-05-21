Kris Jenner Offers to Be the Surrogate for Kim Kardashian's Third Baby: "I Would Do It in Two Seconds"

Mamma mia!
Kris Jenner received quite the surprise in Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after she was sent a letter from a lawyer whose married clients were interested in buying her eggs.
After being unable to conceive naturally, the unidentified couple sought out the family matriarch because she has an "impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring." While Kris was flattered by the gesture, Kourtney Kardashian found the request to be totally bizarre.
"It's definitely a compliment that somebody wants to purchase your eggs, but she's 61," Kourtney said. "I don't think she has any eggs. That is absolutely ridiculous."
Still intrigued, Kris decided to schedule an appointment with Dr. Wong to find out if it would even be possible for her to donate an egg at her age. Spoiler: It wasn't. However, as she later told her daughters, she could still carry a baby to full term as a surrogate!
"Do you want to carry mine?" Kim Kardashian wondered after hearing the news.
"If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds," Kris replied. "I really would."
However, Kourtney quickly made sure she wasn't forgotten. "I already offered myself," the 38-year-old mom of three chimed in. "So, don't act like you're the only Mother Theresa in here!"
Meanwhile, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian planned a sentimental trip to Palm Springs for the first time in 10 years to visit their Nana and Papa's old house.
"Palm Springs is just such a nostalgic place for us," Kim explained. "Our grandparents' house looks exactly the same and it's so heartwarming. We just have so many amazing memories and fun stories that just remind us of our childhood."
Back in Los Angeles, Rob Kardashian connected with life coach Jamel Davenport, who helped him open up and take the first steps toward positive changes. With Jamel's encouragement and guidance, he also started to come to terms with his split from Blac Chyna.
"Obviously, I love my family being all together, but I really don't know what to do," Rob said. "I've been trying to save my relationship with Chyna for a long, long time, but, at this point, it's too much."
