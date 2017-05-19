Does Katy Perry's New Song "Swish Swish" Have Hidden Messages About Taylor Swift? Watch to Get the Scoop!

And the bad blood continues?

It's been rumored for years that there's a feud going on between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. Those rumors were ignited when Taylor's song "Bad Blood" dropped back in 2014.

To this day, Taylor has never said the song is about Katy, but speculation started when it was confirmed in her Sept. 2014 Rolling Stone interview that the song is about a female artist.

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," Taylor told the magazine at the time. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"

And now that Katy is releasing new music, rumors are starting to spread that her new song "Swish Swish" has some hidden messages about Taylor.

So is it true?

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop on Katy's song! And to see what Ruby Rose just said about the track!

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

