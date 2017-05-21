Cory Calls Murray a "F--king Mess" After Catching Him "All Over" Another Man on What Happens at The Abbey

"You look like you're having a great time."

Cory walked in on Murray "all over" another man on Sunday's What Happens at The Abbey. While at a club, Murray was spending time with his friend and while Murray and a group of people were checking out his abs, Cory walked in.

"I came out tonight because I wanted to work things out with Murray," Cory said on the episode. "I don't want any drama between us anymore, but I walk in and of course Murray's all over somebody."

After seeing this, Cory asked Murray, "What is your deal?"

Cory then told Murray he was letting the man be "all over" him, but Murray denied it.