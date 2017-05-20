Billboard Music Awards' Craziest Red Carpet Looks

Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images
Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images
The Billboard Music Awards red carpet has never been a snore.
In fact, it's home to some of the craziest, celeb-worn outfits we've ever seen. Remember when Pink showed up in that matching money-print maxi, shoe and bag look? Or what about Dencia in that technicolor jumpsuit/living art piece? Those are two fine examples of just how crazy and wild your favorite stars get with their wardrobe choices the night of this particular event.
And because the 2017 Billboard Music Awards are tomorrow, we thought there's really no better time to reminisce than now...on the most ridiculous looks of all time.
Drumroll, please...
Ron Galella, Ltd.\/WireImage
Usher is looking hilarious in all those baggy clothes.
Chris Weeks\/Liaison
When Pink took the Wu-Tang Clan's lyrics "cash rules everything around me" a little too seriously.
M. Caulfield\/WireImage
You should see the other guy...right, Tara Reid?
KMazur\/WireImage
Remember when Diana Ross performed in this larger-than-life red number? Epic.
KMazur\/WireImage
It's a pale blue catsuit of a different kind. Also, Nicki Minaj, that Barbie-pink hair was nuts!
Gregg DeGuire\/WireImage
Note: Singer Kerli's wearing actual stuffed animals on her platforms.
Gregg DeGuire\/WireImage
Madonna swapped pants for netting at this year's awards.
Jason Merritt\/Getty Images
Musician Nayer even brought her dog.
Allen Berezovsky\/Getty Images
Is that leather, Z LaLa?
Remember any of them in real time?
Hello, nostalgia.