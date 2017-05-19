5 Old School Brands That Are Making a Major Comeback

You know what they say: Everything old is new again.
We've heard it before, but if you take a look at the fashion industry, it's clear. Trendsetters like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez have to get their street style inspiration from somewhere, after all.
We were right there next you when you swore you'd never again wear another logo handbag. Or how uncool were the brands your parents wore on the daily? Back in the day we were more inclined to wear a pair of low-rise Abercrombie jeans than a high-rise pair of Levi's.
It's not that these throwback brands weren't cool, most of us were just too young to appreciate them.
Need a refresher on what old-school brands you should be shopping right about now?
As of late, Kenneth Cole has been killing it in the accessories department. The traditionally menswear-inspired brand (which your mom probably wore to work back in the '80s when it was founded) is best known among celebs for the their take on rad sneakers—anything from bright blue, to embroidered or even just classic white. Other standouts include figure-flattering swimwear and grown-up wardrobe staples like chic watches and leather loafers.
Kenneth Cole Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Round Stone Watch, $115
Kenneth Cole New York Garden Groove Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece, $98
Coach was big back in the day (the brand started up in the 1940's, but we're talking about the '90s) for their logo-heavy leather goods. These days, the brand has been revamped to target a more millennial audience. With Selena Gomez as the new face and with playful designs emphasis on cool motifs and eclectic details) it's safe to say cool girls everywhere love their Coach goods.
Coach Moto Hiker Boot, $198
Coach Shark Dress, $695
This over-100 year old label used to be the go-to denim of dads and truckers, but the brands unchanging dedication to the classics is the exact thing that has made it relevant again—especially among celebs. Everyone's going back to basics and, of course, that means denim everything! If you can't decide on where to start, the oversized boyfriend jacket is a bestseller for a reason.
Levi's Betty Shirt, $49.50
Ralph Lauren as a brand is the epitome of American style. It's sophisticated, it's relaxed and it's a step up from your basic jeans and t-shirt. It was originally reserved for the Hamptons set back in the '60s when it started, but thanks to celebs like Taylor Swift, prep is cool again. Even if your style isn't exclusively preppy, everyone can use a pair of classic sunnies or cozy knit sweater.
To its core, Tommy Hilfiger is pretty much the OG athleisure brand. Rewind to the ‘80s when the brand started up, and the blue and red logo was everywhere. Now, celebs are bringing back that very motif in the form of bralettes and sweatpants. The peak of the brand's comeback happened when Gigi Hadid hoped onboard to co-design a Cali-themed collection last year (naturally, the collab is a hit).
Go on, all the celebs are doing it.
Too bad your parents didn't save their vintage denim.