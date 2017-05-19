Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Reminisce on Childhood Memories With Their Dad During Nostalgic Trip to Palm Springs

Oh, the good ol' days!

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are taking it back in time and reminiscing about their childhood during a trip to Palm Springs in this sentimental sneak peek from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the midst of their weekend escape, the sisters decide to visit their Nana and Papa's former house for the first time in 10 years. After Kim knocks on the door, the current homeowner Scott welcomes them inside for a tour.