Kendall Jenner Takes Her Famous See-Through Style to the Airport

So, walking through the airport in a sheer ensemble must be no biggie for the supermodel, who has been vocal about how empowering the experience can be. "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts! That's it!" Kendall shared on her website.

If you were wearing $2,000 nipple rings like the model does, wouldn't you want people to see them?

Honestly, we're more surprised the It Girl chose to fly commercial rather than on a private jet.