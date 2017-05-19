Pippa Middleton Gives James Matthews' Brother Spencer One Last Warning: No Pranks and Watch the Booze!

Pippa Middleton is not about to let her future brother-in-law mess up her wedding day!

A source tells E! News the soon-to-be bride has already delivered one final warning to James Matthews' brother, Spencer Matthews, about playing it cool during their nuptials on Saturday.

The insider said, since Spencer will be attending the wedding alone (his girlfriend, Vogue Williams, didn't make the guest list), Pippa is a little concerned about his behavior.

We're told Spencer can be "a loose cannon, especially with no one on his arm." Our source said he is known for "acting single" on nights out, and James' wedding is "no exception."

He's also known for pulling pranks on James—an idea Pippa has already squashed.