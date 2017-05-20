Saturday Savings: Miley Cyrus' Jeans Are Now 20% Off

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Miley Cyrus is back, y'all. And she's wearing a killer pair of discounted jeans.

The "Malibu" singer is making a comeback in so many ways. One of them being that her new closet is filled to the brim with endless variations of denim. She seems to have picked it up as her new uniform, and we're not mad about that.

While out in Manhattan the other night, she wore the coolest mix-and-matched Frame Denim pair—they're two-toned and have seams down the middle of each leg. Amazing, right? So, naturally, when we noticed the jeans recently went on sale (they're 20 percent off) we had to share that with you.

Photos

Cannes 2017: Street Style

So channel your inner rock star and grab yourself a pair—if you want to do as the singer, rock them with black boots and a graphic tee—but if they sell out before you get the chance, check out the below options.

They're similar and on sale.

Shop the Look

ESC: Patchwork Denim

River Island

Mid Blue Panel Straight Leg Jeans, Was: $84, Now: $50

ESC: Patchwork Denim

Simon Miller

Thomas Mid-Rise Cropped Frayed Bootcut Jeans, Was: $345, Now: $173

ESC: Patchwork Denim

J Brand

Adele Cropped Distressed Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, Was: $278, Now: $126

ESC: Patchwork Denim

See by Chloe

Cropped Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, Was: $305, Now: $126

ESC: Patchwork Denim

H&M

Straight High Patchwork Jeans, Was: $60, Now: $30

ESC: Patchwork Denim

Facetasm

Patchwork Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, Was: $605, Now: $242

ESC: Patchwork Denim

Current/Elliot

The Fling Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans, Was: $238, Now: $96

ESC: Patchwork Denim

Alexander Wang

Cropped Striped Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, Was: $320, Now: $112

ESC: Patchwork Denim

Bliss and Mischief

Conjure Embroidered Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, Was: $490, Now: $245

ESC: Patchwork Denim

McQ Alexander McQueen

High-Rise Faux Leather-Paneled Skinny Jeans, Was: $385, Now: $174

ESC: Patchwork Denim

Sonia Rykiel

Embellished Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, Was: $670, Now: $268

ESC: Patchwork Denim

Rag & Bone

Cropped Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, Was: $225, Now: $108

Again, they're similar and on sale.

So what are you waiting for?

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion
