Saturday Savings: Miley Cyrus' Jeans Are Now 20% Off

Miley Cyrus is back, y'all. And she's wearing a killer pair of discounted jeans.

The "Malibu" singer is making a comeback in so many ways. One of them being that her new closet is filled to the brim with endless variations of denim. She seems to have picked it up as her new uniform, and we're not mad about that.

While out in Manhattan the other night, she wore the coolest mix-and-matched Frame Denim pair—they're two-toned and have seams down the middle of each leg. Amazing, right? So, naturally, when we noticed the jeans recently went on sale (they're 20 percent off) we had to share that with you.