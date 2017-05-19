Lena Dunham Cancels Lenny IRL Tour Due to Worsening of Endometriosis

"My body, which I've worked through all kinds of pain for many years, just doesn't have what it takes to do this tour," Dunham wrote. "To be perfectly honest, I'm in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced. After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy."

"This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I'm really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is," she continued. "Inspired by you, I'm gonna say 'Eff you' to embarrassment and walk the walk of a woman who really takes care of herself. My goals have to be simplified for this moment: to write and to heal.

Dunham said people who purchased tickets will be refunded.

"We hope to be back when my uterus has taken a chill pill. (But not my spiritual uterus. She'll never chill. She's incapable of chill.)," she added.