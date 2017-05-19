5 Days, 5 Ways: Rita Ora's Overalls Are Anything but Sexy, and That's the Point

Mondays are for getting your life together, so it's fitting Olivia Culpo would start us off with such a classic shirt.

She took her athleisure look to new heights when she paired workout-ready leggings and runners with a crisp, high-low button down and Saint Laurent bag. It's an outfit easy to run errands in, but also just elevated enough to make a pit stop at the office if need be.

Tuesday's look? It's a little dressier, but definitely has the same cool-girl factor.